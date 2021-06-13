Left Menu

Protestors demonstrate at G7 summit to save Myanmar's democracy

Several hundred Myanmar residents in Britain gathered at the site of the Group of Seven summit in Cornwall, calling for action to save democracy in Myanmar on Saturday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 13-06-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 12:30 IST
Protest at G7 Cornwall summit calling to act on Myanmar democracy (Photo Credit - NHK World). Image Credit: ANI
Several hundred Myanmar residents in Britain gathered at the site of the Group of Seven summit in Cornwall, calling for action to save democracy in Myanmar on Saturday. Protestors and their supporters took part in the demonstration in the port town of Falmouth, where the international media center is located, reported NHK World.

The protesters marched with placards, calling for G7 leaders to take concrete action against military and work to rebuild for democracy and freedom in Myanmar. A 21-year-old student from Myanmar said that he wants the leaders not only to discuss the situation, but to act on it.

He added that if democracy is forgotten, the military will advance its control and more citizens will pay the price. A Myanmar woman who lives in London expressed her anger, saying that the G7 statement does not suffice in the face of a worsening situation in Myanmar, and that action is needed.

She went on to say that the current situation has to be reversed, but she is disappointed by the international response. The elected leaders were overthrown by the army on February 1 in a coup that has plunged the Southeast Asian country into chaos.

Meanwhile, in the military crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Myanmar continues, as many as 840 people have been killed so far, according to the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP). The army overthrew Aung Sang Suu Kyi, saying her party had cheated in November elections, an accusation rejected by the previous election commission and international monitors.

Since then, the army has failed to establish control. It faces daily protests, strikes that have paralysed the economy, assassinations and bomb attacks and a resurgence of conflicts in Myanmar's borderlands. (ANI)

