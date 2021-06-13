Left Menu

Japan to launch antitrust probe into Google, Apple activities

The Japanese government will probe the activities of Apple and Google, amid growing allegations of antitrust violations by US tech giants.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 13-06-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 12:58 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Japan

Tokyo [Japan], June 13 (ANI: The Japanese government will probe the activities of Apple and Google, amid growing allegations of antitrust violations by US tech giants. A government panel will be formed this month to probe the connection between domestic smartphone manufacturers and US companies, the Nikkei Asia reported citing a government source.

The current share of the operating smartphone systems Apple iOS and Google Android makes up around 90 per cent of the Japanese market. According to the Japanese newspaper, if the panel uncovers any suspicious activity, Japan may toughen its antitrust regulations.

The European Commission launched an investigation last June to assess whether US tech giant Apple was violating EU antitrust rules for app developers on the distribution of their products through the App Store. The probe concerned Apple's own in-app shopping system was launched after complaints from music streaming apps and e-book distributors on the impact of App Store regulations on their streaming services.

As per the preliminary report by EU Commission, Apple hinders the free competition in the EU market in the field of music apps. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

