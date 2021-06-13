1 killed, 7 injured in road mishap in Hong Kong

At least one person died and seven injured after a collision between a minibus and a car in Hong Kong on Sunday, according to police.

According to South China Morning Post, photos on social media of the accident at 3 pm (local time) on Sunday showed the minibus flipped on its side near the junction of Sha Tin Wai Road and Tai Chung Kiu Road.

Advertisement

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)