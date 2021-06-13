Left Menu

1 killed, 7 injured in road mishap in Hong Kong

At least one person died and seven injured after a collision between a minibus and a car in Hong Kong on Sunday, according to police.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 17:00 IST
1 killed, 7 injured in road mishap in Hong Kong
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

At least one person died and seven injured after a collision between a minibus and a car in Hong Kong on Sunday, according to police.

According to South China Morning Post, photos on social media of the accident at 3 pm (local time) on Sunday showed the minibus flipped on its side near the junction of Sha Tin Wai Road and Tai Chung Kiu Road.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
3
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze; How primates are aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana

Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021