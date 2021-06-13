Huge opportunity to make India simplest, easiest place to do business: Amitabh Kant on economy revival

By Sahil Pandey In a post Covid-19 pandemic world, India will need to do away with a lot of rules and regulations in order to make it one of the simplest and easiest place to do business as well as to attract best manufacturers in the world, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Sunday.

"It's also an opportunity to make ourselves easy and simple, do away with a lot of rules and regulation that we built up over the years, make India the simplest and easiest place to do business, use technology. It's also an opportunity to get into cutting edge areas of growth," Kant told ANI. According to NITI Aayog CEO, this period can also be an opportunity for the country to use technology to leapfrog across a whole range of areas.

"COVID has accelerated the change, global supply chains will get relocated, there will be a China plus one strategy for manufacturing, a lot of FDI has come into India and it's an opportunity for us to attract best manufacturers," he added. Kant believes that country needs to vaccinate fast in order to push for economic revival.

"I'm a great believer that for this economy, we need to vaccinate fast which we're doing now, the government has ordered a lot of vaccines to come in in subsequent months, so I agree with the government approach that by December we should've vaccinated entire population," the NITI Aayog CEO said. Talking about the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) assessment of Aspiration District Programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kant said, "UN has done an independent third party study and concluded that this program of aspirational districts, launched by PM Modi in January 2018 has been a remarkable success story, aspirational districts have done better than non-aspirational districts."

He was delighted as the Aspiration District Programme was able to make difference in the lives of citizens of India, in education, health, nutrition, financial inclusion, skill development and to some most backward and most geographically far-flung districts of India. "Because of this, almost 21 per cent of India's population has benefited and improved quality of life. This has been a huge transformational change at the grassroots level," Kant said. (ANI)

