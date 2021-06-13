Indonesia reports highest daily COVID-19 spike since February

Jakarta [Indonesia], June 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia on Sunday recorded 9,868 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, marking the highest daily spike of infections since Feb. 22, the Health Ministry said. The new infections brought the total tally to 1,911,358 and the death toll added by 149 to 52,879, the ministry reported.

An additional 4,655 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the pandemic to 1,745,091 in the Southeast Asian country. The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, in the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 2,769 new confirmed cases, Central Java 2,579, West Java 1,242, Yogyakarta 466 and East Java 418. No new cases were detected in West Sulawesi province. (ANI/Xinhua)

