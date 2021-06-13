Left Menu

Indonesia reports highest daily COVID-19 spike since February

Indonesia on Sunday recorded 9,868 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, marking the highest daily spike of infections since Feb. 22, the Health Ministry said.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 13-06-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 18:32 IST
Indonesia reports highest daily COVID-19 spike since February
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], June 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia on Sunday recorded 9,868 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, marking the highest daily spike of infections since Feb. 22, the Health Ministry said. The new infections brought the total tally to 1,911,358 and the death toll added by 149 to 52,879, the ministry reported.

An additional 4,655 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the pandemic to 1,745,091 in the Southeast Asian country. The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, in the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 2,769 new confirmed cases, Central Java 2,579, West Java 1,242, Yogyakarta 466 and East Java 418. No new cases were detected in West Sulawesi province. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021