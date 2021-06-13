Afghanistan reports 1,597 new COVID-19 cases

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry has registered 1,597 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 91,458.

The pandemic has so far claimed 3,612 lives in Afghanistan, including 85 deaths in the past 24 hours since the outbreak of the disease in February last year, a statement of the public health ministry released here said.

Advertisement

A total of 471 patients have recovered over the period, according to the statement.In the statement, the ministry also warned of the rapid spread of the disease, calling upon citizens to respect immunity measures and guidelines of health clinics to stay at home or wear a mask in public buses, markets and crowded areas. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)