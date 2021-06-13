Left Menu

Afghanistan reports 1,597 new COVID-19 cases

Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry has registered 1,597 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 91,458.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 13-06-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 22:12 IST
Afghanistan reports 1,597 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry has registered 1,597 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 91,458.

The pandemic has so far claimed 3,612 lives in Afghanistan, including 85 deaths in the past 24 hours since the outbreak of the disease in February last year, a statement of the public health ministry released here said.

A total of 471 patients have recovered over the period, according to the statement.In the statement, the ministry also warned of the rapid spread of the disease, calling upon citizens to respect immunity measures and guidelines of health clinics to stay at home or wear a mask in public buses, markets and crowded areas. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021