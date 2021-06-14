Left Menu

Japan calls off meeting between Suga, S. Korea's Moon over territorial tensions: Reports

Japan has unilaterally called off a meeting between Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and South Korean President Moon Jae-in over Seoul's military maneuvers in the East Sea territory to defend the disputed Dokdo Islands, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Monday, citing a foreign ministry official.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 14-06-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 13:14 IST
Japan calls off meeting between Suga, S. Korea's Moon over territorial tensions: Reports
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Japan has unilaterally called off a meeting between Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and South Korean President Moon Jae-in over Seoul's military maneuvers in the East Sea territory to defend the disputed Dokdo Islands, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Monday, citing a foreign ministry official. The talks were agreed upon on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the UK seaside resort of Carbis Bay, which ended on Sunday.

"From the beginning, our side, with an open mind, expected Japan to respond," the official told Yonhap, adding that "it is regrettable that the Japanese side did not respond to the pull-aside plan, which the two sides had agreed on at a working level, due to the annual drills to safeguard the East Sea territory." The row over the disputed islands escalated when Dokdo appeared on the map of the Tokyo Olympic torch relay route.

According to Japanese news agency Kyodo, the meeting between the Japanese and South Korean leaders remains off the table until the dispute is resolved. The Liancourt Rocks -- called Dokdo Islands by Seoul and Takeshima Islands by Tokyo -- lie almost equidistant from Japan and South Korea, which maintains a small police force there. The islets have for decades been a bone of contention, with both sides stating that they have long-standing historical ties to the island group rich in natural resources. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021