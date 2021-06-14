Left Menu

Pakistan will not take responsibility if things go wrong in Afghanistan, says FM Qureshi

A few months ahead of the September 11 deadline of US drawdown from Afghanistan, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that his country would not take responsibility if it was blamed for the downturn in the Afghan peace process.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 14-06-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 15:05 IST
Pakistan will not take responsibility if things go wrong in Afghanistan, says FM Qureshi
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A few months ahead of the September 11 deadline of US drawdown from Afghanistan, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that his country would not take responsibility if it was blamed for the downturn in the Afghan peace process. His comments come as the United States and its allies are set to exit Afghanistan amid a recent surge in the spring offensive by the Taliban.

"I wish them luck and a good visit but let me spell it down in advance. If the objective of going to Washington is starting a new blame game and holding Pakistan responsible for all the ills (in Afghanistan) and the lack of (progress in the peace) process, then it will not help," Qureshi was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper. While addressing the Pak-Afghan Bilateral Dialogue in Islamabad, the foreign minister said that Afghan peace is a shared responsibility and "nobody is going to buy it anymore that if things go wrong (then) Pakistan is responsible." "We will not take responsibility."

Stressing that Afghanistan needs "leadership that can negotiate" a successful outcome, Qureshi said it was up to Afghans to decide the way forward for the country. Refuting Pakistan's well-established ties with the Taliban, Qureshi said that their country has no favourites in Afghanistan. "We have no favourites. There is a general buzz that we are advocates of the Taliban. I am not and I don't represent them, I represent Pakistan. Taliban are Afghans."

He further said that a "blame game" between Pakistan and Afghanistan would not achieve anything and called for it to cease, Dawn reported. Moreover, Qureshi expressed concern regarding recent statements from the Afghan vice president and national security adviser. Last month, Afghan National Security Adviser (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib had called Pakistan a "brothel house" that has sparked a diplomatic row, evoking a strong reaction from Islamabad.

Pakistan, furious over the Afghan NSA's diatribe, has decided to sever all official links with him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021