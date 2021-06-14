India, Japan conduct bilateral naval exercise in Indian Ocean

Ships of the Indian Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) on Sunday participated in a joint naval exercise at the Indian Ocean to realize "Free and Open Indo-Pacific. "JS KASHIMA (TV3508) and JS SETOYUKI (TV3518) conducted a bilateral exercise with INS KULISH (P63) at the Indian Ocean to realize "Free and Open Indo-Pacific"," JMSDF tweeted.

Naval cooperation between India and Japan has increased in scope and complexity over the years. Last year, in the month of September, Indian Navy and JMSDF conducted a three day naval exercise JIMEX-2020.

It was the 4th edition of India-Japan maritime bilateral exercise JIMEX. It was held in the North Arabian Sea from September 26 to September 28. (ANI)

