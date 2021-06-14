Left Menu

India, Japan conduct bilateral naval exercise in Indian Ocean

Ships of the Indian Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) on Sunday participated in a joint naval exercise at the Indian Ocean to realize "Free and Open Indo-Pacific.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 17:51 IST
India, Japan conduct bilateral naval exercise in Indian Ocean
India, Japan conduct naval exercise in Indian Ocean. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ships of the Indian Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) on Sunday participated in a joint naval exercise at the Indian Ocean to realize "Free and Open Indo-Pacific. "JS KASHIMA (TV3508) and JS SETOYUKI (TV3518) conducted a bilateral exercise with INS KULISH (P63) at the Indian Ocean to realize "Free and Open Indo-Pacific"," JMSDF tweeted.

Naval cooperation between India and Japan has increased in scope and complexity over the years. Last year, in the month of September, Indian Navy and JMSDF conducted a three day naval exercise JIMEX-2020.

It was the 4th edition of India-Japan maritime bilateral exercise JIMEX. It was held in the North Arabian Sea from September 26 to September 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021