China's Guangzhou city postpones high school entrance exam over COVID-19

Guangdong [China], June 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Authorities in Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province, announced Monday that the local senior high school entrance examination scheduled for June 20-22 would be postponed to July over COVID-19. The decision was made to protect the health of teachers and students per epidemic prevention and control measures as the exam in the current situation could increase cross-infection risks, the municipal education department said.

The exam time would be set soon depending on the epidemic situation and be made public in advance, said Gu Zhongpeng, deputy director of the department. More than 90,000 junior high school students are scheduled to take part in the exam, Gu said.

Advertisement

Authorities in Guangzhou on Monday also lifted lockdown in 11 regions in five districts after the epidemic situation eased. Guangdong Province reported four locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Sunday, all in the capital Guangzhou, the provincial health commission said.

Two medics in Guangzhou Eighth People's Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 on June 11 and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital, the provincial health commission said Monday. The commission added that both of them are in stable condition. The province also reported three imported confirmed cases and 14 imported asymptomatic carriers on Sunday.

Currently, 194 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, said the local commission. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)