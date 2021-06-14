Left Menu

China's Guangzhou city postpones high school entrance exam over COVID-19

Authorities in Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province, announced Monday that the local senior high school entrance examination scheduled for June 20-22 would be postponed to July over COVID-19.

ANI | Guangdong | Updated: 14-06-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 18:30 IST
China's Guangzhou city postpones high school entrance exam over COVID-19
Represenatative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Guangdong [China], June 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Authorities in Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province, announced Monday that the local senior high school entrance examination scheduled for June 20-22 would be postponed to July over COVID-19. The decision was made to protect the health of teachers and students per epidemic prevention and control measures as the exam in the current situation could increase cross-infection risks, the municipal education department said.

The exam time would be set soon depending on the epidemic situation and be made public in advance, said Gu Zhongpeng, deputy director of the department. More than 90,000 junior high school students are scheduled to take part in the exam, Gu said.

Authorities in Guangzhou on Monday also lifted lockdown in 11 regions in five districts after the epidemic situation eased. Guangdong Province reported four locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Sunday, all in the capital Guangzhou, the provincial health commission said.

Two medics in Guangzhou Eighth People's Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 on June 11 and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital, the provincial health commission said Monday. The commission added that both of them are in stable condition. The province also reported three imported confirmed cases and 14 imported asymptomatic carriers on Sunday.

Currently, 194 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, said the local commission. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021