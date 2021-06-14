Left Menu

Bijender Goel nominated as founding president of Indian Delphic Council

Bijender Goel, a former Special Representative to Jharkhand and former Adviser to Union Labour and Employment Minister, has been nominated as the Founding President of the Indian Delphic Council (INDC) to head the Indian movement.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 22:16 IST
Bijender Goel nominated as founding president of Indian Delphic Council
Bijender Goel (Credit: Bijender Goel/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bijender Goel, a former Special Representative to Jharkhand and former Adviser to Union Labour and Employment Minister, has been nominated as the Founding President of the Indian Delphic Council (INDC) to head the Indian movement. According to a release by the International Delphic Council, Goel is also the advisor of the South Asian Affairs of the International Delphic Council.

Goel is currently the Chairman of the National Council on Disaster management, ASSOCHAM and a member of the Governing Council of Bir Tikendrajit University in Manipur. The International Delphic Council (IDC) is a voluntary, not-for-profit, nonpolitical, nonreligious global organization that works to foster harmony amongst people through engagements in the various Arts forms and the cultural identities that manifest them, through the Delphic Games.

World leaders including Nelson Mandela, Mikhail Gorbachev, Helmut Kohl, Eduard Shevardnadze as well as celebrated musicians, painters, academicians, pedagogues, historians, arts and culture revivalists, have supported the Delphic Games and what they stand for. "Bijender Goel plans to take this movement to every artist, art lover, various stakeholders and government bodies in India by promoting all the Arts categories including but not limited to musical arts, performing arts, visual arts, literature, social arts, communications, ecological arts and architecture and sub-categories," read the release.

Apart from Delphic Games at the international level, the INDC will organise many festivals, events and platforms in India. The Delphic Games have been hosted in countries like Georgia, Russia, Malaysia, South Korea, the Philippines, Germany and South Africa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021