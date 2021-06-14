Left Menu

Mehul Choksi's hearing on illegal entry into Dominica adjourned till June 25

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi's hearing in the Roseau Magistrate Court of Dominica, over his illegal entry in the country, has been adjourned till June 25 after his legal time asked for more time.

ANI | Roseau | Updated: 14-06-2021 22:43 IST
Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi's hearing in the Roseau Magistrate Court of Dominica, over his illegal entry in the country, has been adjourned till June 25 after his legal time asked for more time. Earlier, Indian authorities in the court said that Choksi is an Indian citizen and his application for renunciation of citizenship was rejected, while noting that he is erroneously claiming renunciation of citizenship under the Citizenship Act, 1955.

The affidavit said that claims of the fugitive economic offender were "bogus" and Choksi's Indian citizenship has still not ceased as on date "and his claim of renunciation of Indian citizenship is contrary to the laws in India as is completely erroneous". It said Choksi is wanted by Indian law enforcement agencies for investigation of the crime committed by him in India.

"Mehul Choksi is an Indian citizen and his application for renunciation of Indian citizenship was rejected. He is erroneously claiming renunciation of the Indian Citizenship under the Citizenship Act, 1955," the affidavit said. The affidavit stated that Choksi was the mastermind behind a series of companies, and he and others conspired with officials of the bank to unauthorizedly raise credit by abusing the procedures. On the complaint made by the Indian government, a "red notice" has been issued against Choksi by Interpol, the CBI told the Dominica Court.

The Dominica High Court had rejected his bail plea. The 62-year-old fugitive businessman, who fled to Antigua and Barbuda, is wanted by the Indian probe agencies for allegedly cheating the Punjab National Bank of over Rs 13000 crore, one of the largest bank fraud cases in India. (ANI)

