Left Menu

COVID-19 pandemic originated from lab leak in China's Wuhan, insists Pompeo

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated his firm belief that the coronavirus pandemic originated with a leak out a laboratory in China's Wuhan.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 22:55 IST
COVID-19 pandemic originated from lab leak in China's Wuhan, insists Pompeo
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated his firm belief that the coronavirus pandemic originated with a leak out a laboratory in China's Wuhan. In an interview with Fox News, Pompeo said under the administration of former President Donald Trump, the US came close to uncovering the details on COVID-19 origins and said there was enormous evidence.

"We have a really good idea what happened here. There is an enormous amount of evidence that there was a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. There is a pile of evidence a hundred feet high, I have high confidence that that's the case. We pressed the Chinese Communist Party really hard - not just the State Department, but our CDC and others too," he said. Pompeo went on to say that the administration was "serious in this endeavour" and that it "made clear that there would be real cost" to the Chinese government.

Meanwhile, an advisory board member to the World Health Organization (WHO) told Fox News last week that China's "massive cover-up" on COVID-19 is still happening today as the Wuhan lab-leak origin theory gains momentum. "The Chinese have engaged in a massive cover-up that is going on until this day, involving destroying samples, hiding records, placing a universal gag order on Chinese scientists and imprisoning Chinese citizen journalists asking the most basic questions," said Jamie Metzl of the WHO.

Meanwhile, Pompeo's successor Antony Blinken said that the WHO's first phase of study on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic is "highly deficient", adding that leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) countries will insist China to cooperate with a second phase of WHO study. The origin of novel coronavirus that caused havoc around the world has remained unclear even after 1.5 years the first case of infection was reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021