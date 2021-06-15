Left Menu

1 dead, 7 injured as car plows into crowd at mud racing event in Texas

A 21-year-old man died and seven others suffered injuries after a car plowed into a crowd at a mud racing event in Texas on Sunday night (local time), said officials.

ANI | Houston | Updated: 15-06-2021 01:06 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 01:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Texas

A 21-year-old man died and seven others suffered injuries after a car plowed into a crowd at a mud racing event in Texas on Sunday night (local time), said officials. Willie Valadez Ramirez was pronounced dead at a local hospital, CNN reported, quoting an official statement from El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

"Two victims remain in critical but stable condition, five sustained non-life-threatening injuries," the statement said. The crash happened in Fabens, Texas, about 40 miles southeast of El Paso and less than a mile from the Mexican border.

" ... one of the vehicles due to unknown reasons left the mud-track striking and breaking through a guard rail. The vehicle also struck three other vehicles in the initial crash," it added further. Roberto Tovar, an eyewitness, has captured video of the moment. In the video, people can be heard screaming as the vehicle begins to fishtail and strike a cone before the video goes dark.

Authorities did not release any additional details on the incident, including the identities of the victims. (ANI)

