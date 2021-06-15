Left Menu

Gunmen kill 10 at bar in central Nigeria

Nigerian police on Monday confirmed 10 people were killed at a local bar attacked by gunmen in the country's central state of Plateau.

Representative Image.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Abuja [Nigeria], June 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Nigerian police on Monday confirmed 10 people were killed at a local bar attacked by gunmen in the country's central state of Plateau. The incident took place on Sunday night when the unknown gunmen in a van stormed the bar in a village of Jos South local government area of the state, shooting indiscriminately at the patrons, said Ubah Ogaba, a spokesperson for the police in Plateau.

Ogaba said in a statement personnel of the police and military immediately swung into action to go in search of gunmen and arrest them. The police chief in Plateau has further ordered "an immediate investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing," and to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book, Ogaba said.

A series of gunmen attacks have happened in recent months in various parts of the most populous African country, leading to deaths of civilians and members of security forces. (ANI/Xinhua)

