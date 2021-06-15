Left Menu

COVID-19: Pakistan's Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to end two-day lockdown policy

Amid the spread of COVID-19 infection in Pakistan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh governments have decided to end the two-day lockdown policy in the provinces.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amid the spread of COVID-19 infection in Pakistan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh governments have decided to end the two-day lockdown policy in the provinces. Both the governments have made the announcement on Monday. Businesses in the KP province will now be allowed to remain open six days a week, while in Sindh it will be open for five days, excluding Sundays.

According to a notification issued by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the district administrations will determine the day when businesses remain closed in the districts. The notification instructed district administrations to hold meetings with businesses in this regard. It also said that businesses will be allowed to operate in the province till 8 pm. However, the Sindh government has decided to close businesses on Sundays.

The orders by the provincial governments come as the country reported 1,019 fresh cases and 43 new deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

