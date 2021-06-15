Left Menu

Brazil reports 827 more COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registered 827 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 488,228, the health ministry said Monday.

ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 15-06-2021 07:34 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 07:34 IST
Brazil reports 827 more COVID-19 deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brasilia [Brazil], June 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil registered 827 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 488,228, the health ministry said Monday. A total of 39,846 new infections were detected, raising the nationwide caseload to 17,452,612, the ministry said.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India. The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, with hospitals overwhelmed by patients.

More than 78 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, and over 23.6 million people have received two jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

