Chile sees 6,234 new COVID-19 cases in single day

Chile on Monday registered 6,234 new daily cases of COVID-19 and 97 more deaths in a day, raising the country's confirmed caseload to 1,482,663 and the pandemic death toll to 30,804.

ANI | Santiago | Updated: 15-06-2021 09:12 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 09:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Santiago [Chile], June 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Chile on Monday registered 6,234 new daily cases of COVID-19 and 97 more deaths in a day, raising the country's confirmed caseload to 1,482,663 and the pandemic death toll to 30,804. Despite progress in vaccination against the virus, with nearly 60 percent of the target population fully vaccinated, cases of infection have been on the rise in recent weeks, according to the Ministry of Health.

Of the total number of new cases, "73 percent have not completed their vaccination ... and only 27 percent have had both doses and fourteen days" for the last shot to take effect, Health Minister Enrique Paris told a press conference. Of the 4,525 intensive care unit beds available in the South American country, 4,365, or 96 percent of the total, are in use, he warned. (ANI/Xinhua)

