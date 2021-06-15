Left Menu

House fire kills 6 in central Vietnam

A house fire in central Vietnam's Nghe An province killed six people, local media reported Tuesday.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 15-06-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 10:45 IST
House fire kills 6 in central Vietnam
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Hanoi [Vietnam], June 15 (ANI/Xinhua): A house fire in central Vietnam's Nghe An province killed six people, local media reported Tuesday. The fire broke out in a three-storey house in the province's Vinh city after 12 a.m. local time Tuesday, and quickly flared up high with a lot of smoke, local media VnExpress cited witnesses as saying.

The house is a private residence combined with business, with the first floor being a live music cafe closed recently due to the COVID-19 situation, and the third floor has rooms for rent. Seven specialized vehicles and nearly 100 firefighters and soldiers were sent to the scene to help but could not save the victims trapped inside.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India
4
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021