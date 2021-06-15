Left Menu

Jaishankar meets Qatari counterpart, discusses bilateral cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during the meeting with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Tuesday, exchanged views on regional issues and discussed bilateral cooperation.

ANI | Doha | Updated: 15-06-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 14:18 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Qatar counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. Image Credit: ANI
  • Qatar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during the meeting with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Tuesday, exchanged views on regional issues and discussed bilateral cooperation. "Good to meet DPM & FM @MBA_AlThani_ of Qatar in Doha today. Appreciated Qatar's solidarity during the Covid second wave. Discussed our bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional issues," Jaishankar tweeted.

Last week, Jaishankar had met Qatari National Security Adviser Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Mesned during a stopover in Doha while on his way to Kuwait on Wednesday. "A pleasure to meet Qatari NSA Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Mesned. Appreciate his insights on developments in the region and beyond. Thanked him for the support and solidarity in India's fight against Covid," he had tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

