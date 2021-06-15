Two undertrial prisoners tortured by police in court premises in Pakistan's Narowal

Two undertrial prisoners suffered life-threatening injuries following torture by the police in the court premises in Pakistan's Narowal city. The police later shifted them to a hospital because of their injuries, Dawn reported.

The two, facing cases of theft, robbery, and other crimes, were brought to the court from the district jail. Police tortured both accused at district courts sub-jail and after they passed out due to severe violence, shifted them to the hospital.

One of the prisoners said that his mother brought clothes and food for him but Sub-Inspector (SI) Muhammad Azhar insulted her. He also alleged that those who give bribes to the police are allowed to meet relatives. However, the police have rejected the allegations. Azhar claimed that the accused fought each other and injured themselves.

He rejected allegations of bribery and said the accused get drugs from visitors during such hearings. The SI said when the accused were prevented from meeting relatives, they hurl allegations against the police.

The families of the injured accused have demanded action against the police. (ANI)

