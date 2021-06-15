Left Menu

Two undertrial prisoners tortured by police in court premises in Pakistan's Narowal

Two undertrial prisoners suffered life-threatening injuries following torture by the police in the court premises in Pakistan's Narowal city.

ANI | Narowal | Updated: 15-06-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 14:57 IST
Two undertrial prisoners tortured by police in court premises in Pakistan's Narowal
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Two undertrial prisoners suffered life-threatening injuries following torture by the police in the court premises in Pakistan's Narowal city. The police later shifted them to a hospital because of their injuries, Dawn reported.

The two, facing cases of theft, robbery, and other crimes, were brought to the court from the district jail. Police tortured both accused at district courts sub-jail and after they passed out due to severe violence, shifted them to the hospital.

One of the prisoners said that his mother brought clothes and food for him but Sub-Inspector (SI) Muhammad Azhar insulted her. He also alleged that those who give bribes to the police are allowed to meet relatives. However, the police have rejected the allegations. Azhar claimed that the accused fought each other and injured themselves.

He rejected allegations of bribery and said the accused get drugs from visitors during such hearings. The SI said when the accused were prevented from meeting relatives, they hurl allegations against the police.

The families of the injured accused have demanded action against the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India
4
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021