Thailand's COVID-19 cases surpass 200,000

Thailand's COVID-19 caseload topped 200,000 with 3,000 new cases reported on Tuesday, as the country struggles to contain a new surge of infections.

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 15-06-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 16:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Bangkok [Thailand], June 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand's COVID-19 caseload topped 200,000 with 3,000 new cases reported on Tuesday, as the country struggles to contain a new surge of infections. The new cases, with five imported and 2,995 locally transmitted, brought the total tally to 202,264, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Thailand also reported 19 more deaths on Tuesday, taking the national death toll to 1,485, the CCSA said. As of Monday, approximately 6.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Thailand, of which around 2.4 million doses have been given since June 7, the first day of the nationwide vaccination campaign, the official data showed.

In Phuket, about 61 percent of its population have received the first shot as the Thai island prepares to open up for international tourists on July 1. Further, CCSA confirmed that the vaccination campaign is in line with their schedule which aims to inoculate 50 million people by the end of this year. The schedule was challenged as the vaccine delivery met some delays recently. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

