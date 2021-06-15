Nepal Police arrests opposition cadres for protesting in front of parliament

Nepal Police on Tuesday late evening arrested over half a dozen cadres of opposition Nepali Congress affiliated student union while protesting in front of dissolved parliament. Students affiliated with Nepal Student Union (NSU) student affiliate of Nepali Congress chanted anti-government slogans denouncing house dissolution by caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

The protestors also demanded the resignation of caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli who also had lost a vote of confidence in the parliament and have managed to continue in the post as caretaker until the elections called for November are held. Later, the police intervened and arrested them for flouting COVID-19 protocols and prohibitory order. Nepali President Bhandari dissolved the HoR and announced midterm elections for November 12 and November 19 on the recommendation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli earlier in May.

Opposition parties and constitutional experts have been opposing the move of the government, calling it unconstitutional and anti-democratic. Office of the President on mid-May issued a release announcing the dissolution of the house for the second time as per Article 76 (7) of the Constitution of Nepal, on the recommendation of the cabinet.

Dozens of petitions challenging the move have been filed in the apex court while the opposition has continued to hit the road. (ANI)

