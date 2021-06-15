Left Menu

After Kenya visit, Jaishankar meets Jordanian, Palestinian counterparts

After concluding his three-day visit to Kenya, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his Jordanian and Palestinian counterparts at the Doha airport on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 23:00 IST
After Kenya visit, Jaishankar meets Jordanian, Palestinian counterparts
Jaishankar with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi and Palestinian counterpart Dr Riyad al-Maliki (Source: S Jaishankar/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After concluding his three-day visit to Kenya, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his Jordanian and Palestinian counterparts at the Doha airport on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said he visited Jordan's Ayman Safadi and Palestine's Dr Riyad al-Maliki in Doha, saying that it is "never a dull day on travel".

"Never a dull day on travel. Meeting my Jordanian and Palestinian counterparts @AymanHsafadi & Dr Riyad al-Maliki at Doha airport," he tweeted. This comes after India had abstained on a resolution at UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) last month to set up a Commission of Inquiry on human rights violation in occupied Palestinian territory including East Jerusalem and in Israel, following 11 days of deadly fighting between Israel and Palestine.

"India abstains on resolution at UNHRC to set up Commission of Inquiry (on human rights violation in occupied Palestinian Territory incl East Jerusalem & in Israel). With 24 members voting in favour & 9 against, resolution is adopted," tweeted Indian envoy to United Nations (Geneva), Indra Mani Pandey tweeted. India's decision to abstain at the UNHRC during the resolution to probe the Gaza conflict is not new and the country has abstained on previous occasions too, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) earlier this month.

Responding to a media query, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the Foreign Minister of the Palestinian National Authority had written letters to foreign ministers of countries who abstained at the UNHRC resolution. "Palestine has written to all the countries who abstained. We have abstained on previous occasions too, it's not new and explains our position," he said.

The fighting between Israel and Hamas began on May 10, after Gaza militants fired barrages of rockets at Israel in protest to the Israeli measures in East Jerusalem. A tit-for-tat trade of fire broke out, where Israeli fighter jets carried out hundreds of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. Palestinian Health Ministery claimed that at least 277 Palestinian residents died in the latest conflict escalation with Israel. While on the other hand, around 12 Israeli have lost their lives.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar recently concluded a three-day visit in Kenya, where he held discussions on bilateral cooperation with his Kenyan counterpart Raychelle Omamo and President Uhuru Kenyatta. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021