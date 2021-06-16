Left Menu

6.1-magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku on Wednesday, but did not potentially trigger a tsunami, the Indonesian meteorology and geophysics agency said.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 16-06-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 11:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], June 16 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku on Wednesday, but did not potentially trigger a tsunami, the Indonesian meteorology and geophysics agency said.

The quake, which hit at 11:43 a.m. local time (0443 GMT), was centered 67 km southeast Maluku Tengah district with a depth of 10 km. (ANI/Xinhua)

