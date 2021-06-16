Left Menu

Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori claims fraud in runoff election

Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori on Wednesday claimed fraud after election authorities on Tuesday said that leftist Pedro Castillo won 50.12 per cent of the ballots, against 49.87 per cent for her.

ANI | Lima | Updated: 16-06-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 13:14 IST
Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori claims fraud in runoff election
Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Peru

Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori on Wednesday claimed fraud after election authorities on Tuesday said that leftist Pedro Castillo won 50.12 per cent of the ballots, against 49.87 per cent for her. Fujimori's rival Castillo finished narrowly ahead of her with all votes counted from the June 6 runoff election, reported NHK World.

Castillo was ahead by a quarter of a percentage point, or about 44,000 votes. Fujimori is claiming fraud by the Castillo camp and is demanding that the election council nullify some votes, reported NHK World. Castillo is an elementary school teacher who also works for a teachers' union. He gained support from the poor and rural residents by calling for state control of the energy sector and the drafting of a new constitution.

Fujimori is the eldest daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori. Her pledge to protect democracy and a free economy has won backing mainly from business people and the wealthy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021