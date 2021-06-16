Kim Jong Un calls for measures to resolve tense food situation caused by COVID-19, typhoon

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday called for measures to resolve the country's "tense" food situation caused by coronavirus pandemic outbreak and typhoon. Citing ruling Workers' Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun that Kim attended a plenary meeting of the party's Central Committee the previous day.

Kim said the "people's food situation is getting tense as the agricultural sector failed to fulfill its grain production plan due to the damage by a typhoon last year", reported NHK World. He said the protracted emergency anti-coronavirus situation means a prolonged struggle to provide food, clothing and housing for the people.

The newspaper said that Kim instructed the state to maintain anti-virus measures while working to rebuild the economy. The ruling Workers' Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun reported that Kim attended a plenary meeting of the party's Central Committee the previous day.

It said that the issue of analysing the current international situation and the party's direction were also discussed at the meeting. Earlier on Saturday, Rodong Sinmun said that participants discussed "important tasks" related to national defense, with a focus on rapid changes in the situation around the Korean Peninsula and "the internal and external environment of our revolution."

Kim reportedly urged the military to be on "high alert" as it carries out its mission to defend the country. Observers are focusing on whether the party will present policies on its nuclear and missile development and relations with the United States, reported NHK World. (ANI)

