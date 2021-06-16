Left Menu

Russia reports 13,397 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Russia registered 13,397 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which brought the cumulative total to 5,249,990, the federal response center said on Wednesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 16-06-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 15:43 IST
Russia reports 13,397 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], June 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 13,397 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which brought the cumulative total to 5,249,990, the federal response center said on Wednesday. "Over the past day, 13,397 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,918 cases (14.3 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.26 percent.

Moscow confirmed 5,782 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow Region with 1,187 cases and St. Petersburg with 927 new cases. The response center reported 396 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, raising the country's death toll to 127,576.

In the same 24 hours, 10,256 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, bringing the total to 4,828,500. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021