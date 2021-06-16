Left Menu

US introduces legislation on trade secret thefts after allegations of intellectual property stealing by China

Several US senators on Tuesday introduced legislation aiming to make it easier for businesses that believe they are victims of intellectual property theft to block imports made with their trade secrets. The move came in response to allegations of intellectual property theft by Chinese companies.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 16-06-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 16:28 IST
US introduces legislation on trade secret thefts after allegations of intellectual property stealing by China
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Several US senators on Tuesday introduced legislation aiming to make it easier for businesses that believe they are victims of intellectual property theft to block imports made with their trade secrets. The move came in response to allegations of intellectual property theft by Chinese companies. The bill was introduced by Republican Senator John Cornyn and Democratic Senator Christopher Coons would amend the Tariff Act of 1930 to create a new committee at the US International Trade Commission, reported The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The committee, led by the US attorney general, would look into the allegation of trade theft waged by a competitor that has the backing of a foreign government. The allegation could be made by the owner of intellectual property who submits statements under oath or by the attorney general's office itself. The bill would apply to imports of any country, but backers say it comes largely in response to allegations of intellectual property theft by Chinese companies.

"Foreign governments like China make billions of dollars annually by selling goods and technology made from stolen US trade secrets," said Cornyn. According to WSJ, China has said that it is working protection of intellectual property under the trade pact with the US in 2030.

"Protecting our investors requires swift responses to trade secret misappropriation, particularly when the theft is perpetrated by sovereign powers like China and state-owned enterprises," said Coons. Stolen intellectual property has been an issue in the US that has long intensified tensions with China, leading former US President Donald Trump to impose tariffs over them.

The proposed legislation comes after current President Joe Biden pressured leaders of both the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy democracies and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to work together to confront China on issues such as forced labour. Meanwhile, the government of Canada's Alberta province ordered four universities last month to suspend new or renewed partnerships that could be linked to China and the Chinese Communist Party, citing potential theft of Canadian intellectual property.

"I am deeply concerned about the potential theft of Canadian intellectual property and further concerned that research partnerships with the People's Republic of China may be used by Chinese military and intelligence agencies," reads a statement from Alberta's Advanced Education Minister Demtrios Nicolaides. Last year, the Trump administration has banned some Chinese students and researchers from entering the United States after accusing them of stealing intellectual property. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021