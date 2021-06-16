Left Menu

Three killed in plane crash in eastern DR Congo

Three people were killed in a plane crash Wednesday at Kavumu airport in South Kivu province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), according to Radio Okapi, an UN-run radio station.

ANI | Kinshasa | Updated: 16-06-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 18:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Kinshasa [Congo], June 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Three people were killed in a plane crash Wednesday at Kavumu airport in South Kivu province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), according to Radio Okapi, an UN-run radio station. The three killed in the plane crash were two crew members and one passenger, said Radio Okapi in a tweet.

According to Radio Okapi, the plane crash happened at Kavumu airport at around 12 noon local time. The plane, which was leaving the Kavumu airport for Shabunda, crashed after take-off, according to local media reports, citing sources on the spot. (ANI/Xinhua)

