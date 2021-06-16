Pak opposition slams Imran Khan for misusing state agencies against Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan for "shamelessly" misusing state institutions against party president Shehbaz Sharif to "vent his desperation and frustration". In a statement on Tuesday, the party spokesperson said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) must have mistakenly sent a notice to Shehbaz which "must have been sent to Imran Khan", reported The News International.

Marriyum said that it was the Pakistani premier who had signed all decisions regarding the export of sugar against the advice of the relevant authority that led to shortage and escalation of prices. "It was Imran who signed the permission for the import of sugar that led to billions worth of corruption... It was Imran who caused the shortage to benefit his ATMs and loot Rs 450 billion from the nation's pockets... It was Imran who allowed the price of sugar to skyrocket from Rs 52 per kilogram to Rs 120. With all this on the record issuance of a notice to Shehbaz Sharif is an open proof of Imran abusing his power to save himself and victimise his political opponents," she said.

Advertisement

She further called Imran Khan a 'spineless, insecure coward', who has no guts or grounds to confront or respond to the truth about his failed budget being exposed by Shehbaz, according to The News International. "This is why, like always, he is hiding behind state institutions and abusing them to persecute Shehbaz. The real reason for this FIA notice against Shehbaz is that Imran could not even stand two sentences by Shehbaz Sharif and became so angry that he took his desperation out through the FIA notice," she added.

The PML-N spokesperson asked the Prime Minister to stop this spectacle, as the notice has already been exposed in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and rejected in Lahore High Court. Meanwhile, the sitting of the Pakistan National Assembly (NA) was adjourned till Wednesday after the Opposition parties attacked the Imran Khan government's budget proposals saying that it had failed to provide relief to the masses from unemployment and inflation.

During the NA sitting, members of the treasury created chaos on the floor and started making noise and abusing each other. The lawmakers were seen fighting and throwing copies of the budget. In a viral video on Twitter, Pakistan NA member, Ali Nawaz Awan was seen using derogatory words after an argument on a certain topic began. Federal minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was standing by his seat. The chaos broke out after Shehbaz addressed the house. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)