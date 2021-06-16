Samsung, LG Electronics will go to Las Vegas to participate in CES 2022

Seoul [South Korea], June 16 (ANI/Global Economic): Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics are going to participate in the CES 2022 offline event, which will be held in Las Vegas early next year. Two companies previously participated online in this year due to COVID-19, however, they will showcase their own booths to display their cutting-edge technologies next year. Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics announced on the 16the that they are going to participate in CES 2022 from January 5th to 8th next year. Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics will participate in CES' offline event after 2 years since 2019.

The event's organizer, Consumer Technology Association (CTA) in the US, recently posted on its website saying "CES will be back in Las Vegas next year," and hinted at the offline event. "About 1000 companies have promised to show their innovative technologies at CES next year," said CTA. "More companies continue to want to participate." Other than those two companies, Hyundai Motor has confirmed its participation among Korean companies. Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics are planning to showcase various new technologies including TV, new home appliances, artificial intelligence (AI) and robots in Las Vegas next year.

Global companies such as Amazon, AMD, AT&T, Google, Qualcomm, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, Panasonic, Sony, and Daimler AG also announced that they intend to participate in this event. Industries expect that Samsung Electronics will unveil its next-generation QD TV at the CES 2022. Samsung previously showed the micro LED and Neo QLED TV at the previous event this year. Samsung Display, which produces QD panels, is planning to introduce prototyping panels to customers starting from this month, and will begin producing panels in 4th quarter (October-December) of this year. (ANI/Global Economic)

