Left Menu

High stakes Biden-Putin summit begins in Geneva

US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday smiled and greeting each other awkwardly with a handshake outside a villa in Geneva, before heading in for a highly-anticipated summit.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 16-06-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 18:40 IST
High stakes Biden-Putin summit begins in Geneva
US President greets Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin with a handshake in Geneva (Photo Credit - CNN). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday smiled and greeting each other awkwardly with a handshake outside a villa in Geneva, before heading in for a highly-anticipated summit. This is the first meeting of Biden in a decade with the Russian president, whom he last met when Putin was prime minister and he was serving as vice president, in March of 2011. The summit is also the first meeting between US and Russian leaders since Putin met Donald Trump in Helsinki in 2018.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin welcomed both the leaders to Switzerland and they were photographed standing on either side of the Swiss President before the leaders of the US and Russia headed inside. Parmelin wished the two leaders "a fruitful dialogue," reported CNN. As the pair sat down before the start of the summit, Biden said " I think it's always better to meet face to face," while Putin said he hoped their "meeting will be productive".

"Still the US and Russia and US relations have a lot of issues accumulated that require the highest-level meeting and I hope that our meeting will be productive," Biden said. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov also joined the two leaders for the first session, reported CNN.

The White House said in a statement that it seeks to "restore predictability and stability to the US-Russia relationship." Biden will also hold a solo news conference after the summit. Biden smiled once as Putin spoke, but the leaders were largely stone-faced. The two exchanged rare eye contact, but Putin largely looked down and was slouched in his chair, reported CNN.

Putin, via a translator, expressed hopes that the meeting will be "productive." Both leaders have recently acknowledged a low point in relations between the two nations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021