Argentina reports 25,878 new COVID-19 cases

Argentina reported 25,878 new COVID-19 infections and 648 more deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the accumulated totals to 4,198,620 and 87,261 respectively on Wednesday.

ANI | Buenos Aires | Updated: 17-06-2021 10:12 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 10:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Buenos Aires [Argentina], June 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina reported 25,878 new COVID-19 infections and 648 more deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the accumulated totals to 4,198,620 and 87,261 respectively on Wednesday. The country's health ministry also reported that 3,791,979 people have recovered from the disease, while 319,380 remain in the active stage.

Meanwhile, 17,105,539 vaccine doses against the disease have been administered nationwide to date, according to the public vaccination monitor. Argentina will maintain social distancing and preventive measures until June 25. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

