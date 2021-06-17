Left Menu

Major Australian banks report incidents of online banking failures

Several Australian major banks on Thursday reported operation issues in online applications, and the reason behind the matter is being determined.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 17-06-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 13:16 IST
Major Australian banks report incidents of online banking failures
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Canberra [Australia], June 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Several Australian major banks on Thursday reported operation issues in online applications, and the reason behind the matter is being determined. Banks in question include Westpac, St George, ANZ, ME Bank, Bank of Melbourne, BankSA, and Commonwealth Bank. According to reports, bank customers receive error messages when trying to log in to mobile apps.

"We are starting to see services return to normal following a tech outage that had widespread impact across businesses," the Commonwealth Bank wrote on Twitter. Before this post, it informed in another tweet that the incident was being investigated. Other Australian banks have also posted similar messages on social media, saying that the work of their apps was recovering and that investigation and monitoring of the situation continue.

According to the 9 News broadcaster, the failures affected several other websites, including Allianz Insurance and CMC Markets. According to the website tracker Downdetector, the failures also occurred on the websites of the Bank Australia, Australia's largest telecommunications firm Telstra, and Amazon.

Earlier this day, the airline Virgin Australia reported outages of its online systems, including the website. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global
4
Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021