Left Menu

Ambassador Abhay Kumar calls on Madagascar PM, informs about progress in bilateral ties

Indian Ambassador in Madagascar Abhay Kumar called on the country's Prime Minister Christian Ntsay on Thursday and informed him about the progress made in bilateral relations between the two countries.

ANI | Antananarivo | Updated: 17-06-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 17:41 IST
Ambassador Abhay Kumar calls on Madagascar PM, informs about progress in bilateral ties
Indian Ambassador in Madagascar Abhay Kumar called on the country's Prime Minister Christian Ntsay on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Madagascar

Indian Ambassador in Madagascar Abhay Kumar called on the country's Prime Minister Christian Ntsay on Thursday and informed him about the progress made in bilateral relations between the two countries. "Ambassador Abhay Kumar called on Christian Ntsay, @ntsayc Prime Minister of the Republic of Madagascar, today and apprised him of the progress made in bilateral relations between India and Madagascar," the Indian embassy in Madagascar and Comoros said in a tweet.

This meeting comes after Ambassador Kumar met the Secretary-General of Presidency of Madagascar Valery Fitzgerald Ramonjavelo on Wednesday, and discussed ways to deepen bilateral relations. Prior to that, Ambassador Kumar had met Madagascar's Foreign Minister Tehindrazanarivelo Liva and Defence Minister Gen. Leon Jean Richard Rakotonirina earlier this month.

Recently, India sent INS Jalashwa with 1000 tonnes of rice for the people of drought-hit Southern Madagascar in March. A special training team of the Indian navy trained Malagasy armed forces in the same month. Madagascar's Defence Minister visited India in February to attend the Indian Ocean Region Defence Ministers Conclave and AeroIndia exhibition in Bangalore.

The ties between the two Indian Ocean neighbours are growing in all spheres. There are about 20,000 people of Indian origin, mostly from Gujarat, who live and work in Madagascar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021