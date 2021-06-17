Left Menu

PoK objects to 'interference' from Imran Khan-led govt in budget 2021-22

The Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Cabinet reportedly did not approve the presentation of the budget 2021-22 due to interference by the Imran Khan-led federal government, Geo News reported on Thursday.

ANI | Mirpur | Updated: 17-06-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 17:44 IST
PoK objects to 'interference' from Imran Khan-led govt in budget 2021-22
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoK

The Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Cabinet reportedly did not approve the presentation of the budget 2021-22 due to interference by the Imran Khan-led federal government, Geo News reported on Thursday. As per reports, the budget by Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was not presented for the fiscal year 2021-22 by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government on Wednesday.

Earlier, the PoK cabinet, which met in the state capital Wednesday afternoon with Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider in the chair, could not give formal approval to the budget summary for onward moving to the floor of the House. The scheduled budget session was thus discontinued without any reason provided during the session. Haider said that billions of rupees are being squandered by stopping projects approved in the last budget and objected to a fixed tax on a mega energy project, calling it "a robbery" of PoK's rights, reported Geo News

He also said that the federation gave Rs 5 billion from the PoK budget to the Minister for Kashmir Affairs, which will be distributed among PTI candidates in the upcoming elections. This year is the last budget of the incumbent PML-N-led PoK government. It is completing its current five-year constitutional term on July 24. The next government will be formed after the general elections on July 25.

Meanwhile, Pakistan recently passed its own budget that has created a furore. Despite the much-hyped federal budget, several people have expressed dissatisfaction with the increase in the salaries of government employees approved by the federal budget. Former Prime Minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday said that the national budget for FY 2021-22 is 'fake' and warned Pakistani people about provisions of new taxes worth Rs 343 billion.

"The budget is based on lies. It is a fake budget and the government will gut the people to complete its targets," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021