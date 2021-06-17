Left Menu

India engaged with Dominica to seek early deportation of Mehul Choksi

The criminal charges faced by fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi and the facts relating to his continued Indian citizenship have been brought to the attention of the Dominica authorities, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday and noted that efforts are being made for his early deportation to face justice in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 23:24 IST
Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

He was answering a query concerning Choksi's deportation. "The criminal charges that Mehul Choksi faces in India and the facts relating to his continued Indian citizenship have been suitable brought to the attention of the authorities in Dominica," Bagchi added.

He was answering a query concerning Choksi's deportation. "The criminal charges that Mehul Choksi faces in India and the facts relating to his continued Indian citizenship have been suitable brought to the attention of the authorities in Dominica," Bagchi added.

Choksi went missing from Antigua on May 23 and was caught in Dominica. He was charged with illegal entry into Dominica by police after he allegedly fled Antigua and Barbuda in a possible attempt to avoid extradition to India. Indian authorities had told the Dominica High court in their affidavit that Choksi is an Indian citizen and noted that he is erroneously claiming renunciation of citizenship under the Citizenship Act, 1955.

The 62-year-old fugitive is wanted in India in connection with the Rs 13,500 crore fraud in Punjab National Bank. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

