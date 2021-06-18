Left Menu

Canada, US extend COVID-19 border restrictions till July 21

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

Washington [US], June 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Canada is extending the border restrictions that limit so-called non-essential travel to and from the United States through July 21 amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said on Friday. "In coordination with the US, we are extending restrictions on non-essential international travel and with the United States until July 21, 2021," Blair said in a statement via Twitter.

Blair added that the government will announce relaxed entry rules for fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents on Monday. All non-essential travel between the United States and Canada has been halted since March 2020, however, reports indicated the Canadian and US governments are engaged in conversations to begin a gradual reopening of their mutual land border.

Prior to the announcement, the restrictions at US land border crossings with Canada and Mexico were set to expire on June 21. (ANI/Sputnik)

