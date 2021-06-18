Left Menu

Budget session begins in Pak's Balochistan Assembly amid opposition's protest

Amid massive demonstrations by opposition lawmakers and their supporters, the budget session in Pakistan's Balochistan Assembly started on Friday a few hours later than the scheduled time.

ANI | Balochistan | Updated: 18-06-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 21:51 IST
Budget session begins in Pak's Balochistan Assembly amid opposition's protest
Representattive image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amid massive demonstrations by opposition lawmakers and their supporters, the budget session in Pakistan's Balochistan Assembly started on Friday a few hours later than the scheduled time. Protesting over the issue of unfair distribution of funds, opposition lawmakers had blocked access to the provincial assembly premises to prevent the presentation of the provincial budget for the new fiscal year, Dawn newspaper reported.

The session could not commence for two hours as opposition members locked up the assembly gates and prevented administrative officials from opening the gates. Moreover, the opposition members and their supporters also clashed with police personnel. This comes as the opposition lawmakers from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Balochistan National Party-Mengal, and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami party have been protesting for several days against the neglect of their constituencies in the budget.

On Thursday, opposition parties had blocked national highways passing through many cities and towns of Balochistan. According to the Pakistani daily, the protesters had chanted slogans against the provincial government and alleged that non-elected politicians were being granted funds and members of the provincial assembly from the opposition were being ignored just because they did not belong to the ruling party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021