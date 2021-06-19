Left Menu

Tunisia reports 2,292 new COVID-19 cases, 378,982 in total

Tunisian Health Ministry on Friday reported 2,292 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the North African country to 378,982.

Tunisia reports 2,292 new COVID-19 cases, 378,982 in total
  Tunisia

Tunis [Tunisia], June 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Tunisian Health Ministry on Friday reported 2,292 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the North African country to 378,982. The death toll from the virus rose by 82 to 13,874 in Tunisia, while the total number of recoveries reached 330,331, the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 1,597,918 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, according to the ministry. Since the start of the national vaccination campaign against the coronavirus on March 13, a total of 1,486,528 people have received the vaccines, with 382,186 having received both doses, according to the latest figures published by the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

