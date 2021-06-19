Left Menu

4 killed, 8 injured in airplane crash in Russia's Kemerovo

At least four people were killed and eight others suffered injuries in an airplane crash in Russia's Kemerovo Region, local media reported city emergency department.

At least four people were killed and eight others suffered injuries in an airplane crash in Russia's Kemerovo Region, local media reported city emergency department. Eight people also suffered injuries after L-410 aircraft carrying 17 parachute jumpers crashed, TASS reported.

"L-410 aircraft took off from the Tanai airfield and then tumbled on the left-wing," a spokesman for the local emergencies ministry said. "The aircraft carried 17 parachute jumpers. Seven dead and eight wounded," the spokesperson added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

