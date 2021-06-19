Hong Kong's Apply Daily senior executives remanded in custody after arrests on collusion charge
Two senior executives of Hong Kong's pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, who have been charged with colluding with foreign forces, were remanded in custody after they were deemed as a threat to national security.
Two senior executives of Hong Kong's pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, who have been charged with colluding with foreign forces, were remanded in custody after they were deemed as a threat to national security. Chief Magistrate So Wai Tak turned down the bail applications of the duo, despite they offered HK$3 million for their release and pledging to resign from their posts at the 25-year-old media outlet, South China Morning Post reported.
Editor-in-chief Ryan Law Wai-kwong and publisher Cheung Kim-hung, who is also CEO of the newspaper's parent company Next Digital, were escorted to West Kowloon Court amid a heavy police presence on Saturday. They face life imprisonment if convicted under the Beijing-imposed draconian national security law.
The prosecution alleged that Law and Cheung, together with the three companies, conspired with the newspaper's founder, Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, to impose sanctions or engage in hostile activities against Hong Kong or mainland China. The joint charge also targets three affiliated Apple Daily companies - Apple Daily Limited, Apple Daily Printing Limited and AD Internet Limited - which face a compulsory shutdown and fine if the defendants are convicted.
Apple Daily, founded in 1995, has been facing a crackdown by pro-Beijing authorities in Hong Kong. It is believed to be targeted for calling out China's heavy-handed responses and a clampdown on Hong Kong's autonomy. Lai, the founder of the newspaper, is currently serving a 20-month sentence for his role in the three-unauthorized protest in 2018 in a separate case.
On Thursday, the Hong Kong police forces arrested five Apple Daily executives, including Law and Cheung, marking the first time top editors of a media agency had been arrested under the security law. The operation also involved the seizure of 38 journalists' computers at the tabloid's Tseung Kwan O headquarters as well as the freezing of HK$18 million in assets belonging to the three companies served with a charge sheet. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Modern farming: Coronavirus outbreak spurs high-tech greenhouse boom in China
Trump says he was right about 'China Virus coming from Wuhan Lab' remark
China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as previous day
Vietnam approves China's Sinopharm vaccine for use against COVID-19 -media
TIMELINE-China's Tiananmen Square demonstrations and crackdown