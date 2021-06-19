Left Menu

'Fake' Mona Lisa sells for USD 3.4 million

A replica of Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa fetched about 3.4 million dollars at an auction in France on Friday (local time).

ANI | Paris | Updated: 19-06-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 15:14 IST
Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece - Mona Lisa (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
A replica of Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa fetched about 3.4 million dollars at an auction in France on Friday (local time). The painting sold about ten times its estimate at an online auction by Christie's Auction House in Paris, reported NHK World.

The reproduction is believed to have been painted in the early 1600s, about 100 years after the Mona Lisa, which hangs in the Paris Louvre. Leonardo da Vinci created his work on a wood panel, while the replica is on canvas.

The copy has been dubbed the "Hekking Mona Lisa", after French art collector Raymond Hekking, who purchased it from an antique shop in 1950s, reported NHK World. Hekking expended great effort in attempting to prove his acquisition was in fact the real Leonardo work.

Pierre Etienne of the auction house said global art experts may have judged the Hekking work to be not a genuine Leonardo, but the final bid set a record for a reproduction. Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa is one of the most recognisable and famous works of art in the world, and also one of the most replicated and reinterpreted. (ANI)

