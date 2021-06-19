Left Menu

Afghanistan registers 1,384 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 1,384 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of patients infected with the disease to 101,906 in the country, a statement of the Public Health Ministry said on Saturday.

19-06-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 19 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 1,384 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of patients infected with the disease to 101,906 in the country, a statement of the Public Health Ministry said on Saturday. According to the statement, 92 patients died due to the viral disease over the period, raising the number of COVID-19-related deaths to 4,122 since the outbreak of novel coronavirus in February 2020.

A total of 497 patients recovered over the past 24 hours, the statement added. Calling upon Afghans to take vaccines against COVID-19, the ministry also asked people to follow the guidelines of public health to stay at home or wear masks in public transportation and crowded areas. (ANI/Xinhua)

