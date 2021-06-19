Left Menu

Foreign leaders congratulate Iran's President-Elect Raisi

Foreign leaders have extended their congratulations to Iranian top judge Ebrahim Raisi on winning the presidential race.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 19-06-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 22:20 IST
Foreign leaders congratulate Iran's President-Elect Raisi
Ebrahim Raisi (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Tehran [Iran], June 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Foreign leaders have extended their congratulations to Iranian top judge Ebrahim Raisi on winning the presidential race. The Iranian Interior Ministry said earlier on Saturday that Raisi won the election with nearly 62 per cent of the vote. His competitors have already conceded their defeat. The turnout totalled 48.8 per cent, which is the lowest in the country's history.

"I sincerely congratulate you on your election as the President of Iran. I hope that the election results will bring good to the friendly and fraternal Iranian people," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a message, as quoted by his office. The Turkish leader also expressed readiness to come to Tehran for talks with his future counterpart once the pandemic allows.

"After the pandemic is overcome, I will be happy to visit Tehran as part of the next meeting of the Turkey-Iran High-Level Cooperation Council. I wish you success in your new post and hope for the development of Turkish-Iranian relations in all areas," the message read. Among others who have already congratulated Raisi on his victory are UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as Syrian President Bashar Assad and Lebanese Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier also expressed hope for further development of bilateral ties in his letter to the Iranian president-elect. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021