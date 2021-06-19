Left Menu

Malaysia reports 5,911 new COVID-19 cases

Malaysia reported another 5,911 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, bringing the national total to 691,115.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 19-06-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 23:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported another 5,911 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, bringing the national total to 691,115. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that one of the new cases is imported and 5,910 are local transmissions.

Another 72 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 4,348. Some 6,918 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 622,244 or 90 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 64,523 active cases, 886 are being held in intensive care and 441 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

