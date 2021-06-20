Left Menu

Russia records over 17,000 COVID-19 cases in past day

Russia has registered 17,611 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 17,906 the day before, taking the cumulative total to 5,316,826, the federal response center said on Sunday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 20-06-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 14:56 IST
Russia records over 17,000 COVID-19 cases in past day
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], June 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 17,611 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 17,906 the day before, taking the cumulative total to 5,316,826, the federal response center said on Sunday. "Over the past day, 17,611 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.33%.

Moscow has confirmed 8,305 daily infections, down from a record-high of 9,120 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow Region with 1,638 cases and St. Petersburg with 1,019 infections.

The response center reported 450 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, down from 466 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 129,361. In the same 24 hours, 8,629 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 10,684 the day before, bringing the total to 4,869,972. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
2
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
3
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likely to miss July 4 target; Mexico to donate 154,100 doses of AstraZeneza vaccine to Honduras and more

Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021