Left Menu

Pakistani soldier, two terrorists killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A Pakistan Army soldier and two terrorists were killed during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in North Waziristan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the country's Army media wing said on Saturday.

ANI | Khyber Pakhtunkhwa | Updated: 20-06-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 15:07 IST
Pakistani soldier, two terrorists killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistan Army soldier and two terrorists were killed during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in North Waziristan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the country's Army media wing said on Saturday. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the two terrorists were eliminated following an "intense exchange of fire", Ary News reported.

ISPR said that the terrorists belonged to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) outfit, which is banned in Pakistan. "Killed terrorists were active members of TTP in Spinwam, North Waziristan and involved in terrorist activities against security forces," the statement said.

Last week, a Pakistan Army soldier was killed in a terrorist attack near Turbat. Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Bajwa earlier this week said that the country's Army should maintain "high standards of operational preparedness" along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Pakistan-Afghan border, in view of the "evolving geo-strategic milieu".

These comments came on Tuesday during the two-day 78th Formation Commanders' Conference that was held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, which saw the participation of the country's corps commanders, principal staff officers and all formation commanders, The News International reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
2
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
3
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likely to miss July 4 target; Mexico to donate 154,100 doses of AstraZeneza vaccine to Honduras and more

Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021