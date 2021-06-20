Left Menu

Afghan special police arrests 2 for links with Taliban in Kabul

The Special Operations Police Forces of the Afghan National Police (ANP) captured two suspected men linked with the Taliban outfit, the country's Interior Ministry confirmed on Sunday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 20-06-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 15:58 IST
Afghan special police arrests 2 for links with Taliban in Kabul
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 20 (ANI/Xinhua): The Special Operations Police Forces of the Afghan National Police (ANP) captured two suspected men linked with the Taliban outfit, the country's Interior Ministry confirmed on Sunday. "The suspects were arrested in suburban district of Qarabagh, on northern outskirts of Afghan capital city Kabul Saturday night," the ministry said in a statement.

The suspects were charged for providing accommodation to terrorists, or facilitating the terror elements with weapons and explosive materials, according to the statement. Further investigation is underway. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
2
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
3
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021